Green leads Florida State against No. 3 Virginia after 23-point game

Florida State Seminoles (1-8) at Virginia Cavaliers (6-0) Charlottesville, Virginia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Virginia -19; over/under is 130 BOTTOM LINE: Florida State takes on the No. 3 Virginia Cavaliers after Darin Green Jr. scored 23 points in Florida State’s 79-69 loss to the Purdue Boilermakers.

The Cavaliers have gone 3-0 at home. Virginia averages 8.7 turnovers per game and is 5- when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Seminoles are 0-1 in road games. Florida State ranks ninth in the ACC with 7.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Cam’Ron Fletcher averaging 1.7.

The Cavaliers and Seminoles square off Saturday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Reece Beekman is scoring 11.8 points per game and averaging 3.2 rebounds for the Cavaliers. Armaan Franklin is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers for Virginia.

Green is shooting 41.9% and averaging 12.7 points for the Seminoles. Caleb Mills is averaging 12.3 points for Florida State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

