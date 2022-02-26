Lucas Williamson scored a career-high 29 points and had seven rebounds for the Ramblers (22-7, 13-5). Ryan Schwieger added 17 points. Braden Norris had 13 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists.
Northern Iowa finished a game in front of Missouri State, Drake and the Ramblers in the MVC race.
The Panthers evened the season series against the Ramblers. Loyola Chicago defeated Northern Iowa 85-58 on Feb. 13.
