Green leads Youngstown State against Wright State after 21-point performance

Youngstown State Penguins (5-3, 0-1 Horizon) at Wright State Raiders (5-3, 0-1 Horizon) Fairborn, Ohio; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wright State -3; over/under is 152.5 BOTTOM LINE: Youngstown State visits the Wright State Raiders after Malek Green scored 21 points in Youngstown State’s 77-73 overtime loss to the Northern Kentucky Norse.

The Raiders have gone 2-2 in home games. Wright State is second in the Horizon scoring 79.6 points while shooting 52.6% from the field.

The Penguins are 0-1 in Horizon play. Youngstown State ranks fourth in the Horizon shooting 36.5% from 3-point range.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tim Finke is shooting 34.1% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Raiders, while averaging 9.8 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.5 assists and two steals. Trey Calvin is shooting 46.9% and averaging 18.0 points for Wright State.

Brandon Rush averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Penguins, scoring 10.1 points while shooting 35.3% from beyond the arc. Green is averaging 15.1 points and 7.8 rebounds for Youngstown State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

