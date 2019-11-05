Green reached 30 points for the third time in his career. He had 16 points in the second half and finished 8 of 12 from the field with 8-of-8 shooting at the free-throw line.

Felix Uadiale had 13 points for the Fighting Scots. Nick Clifton added 10 points and seven rebounds.

Middle Tennessee plays Lipscomb on the road on Saturday.

