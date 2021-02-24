Jalen White tied a career high with 24 points plus seven rebounds and three blocks for the Islanders (4-17, 1-11). White made four 3-pointers and was 10 of 13 from the free-throw line.
The Privateers improve to 2-0 against the Islanders for the season. New Orleans defeated Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 87-68 on Jan. 20.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.