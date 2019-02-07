MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Antonio Green drained seven from deep to total 21 points as Middle Tennessee dominated the second half to beat Charlotte 71-53 on Thursday night.

Middle Tennessee (8-16, 5-6 Conference USA), which won its third straight, has won five of its last seven after dropping 13 in a row.

Green, who has made 78 treys this season, was 7 of 15 from beyond the arc as the Blue Raiders hit 12 of 28 from long range, making 27 of 55 field-goal attempts (49 percent). They held Charlotte to 20-of-51 shooting (39 percent).

Donovan Sims knocked down 4 of 8 treys for 16 points, Karl Gamble added 12 points and Reggie Scurry chipped in 11.

Middle Tennessee led 35-31 at the break and pushed its advantage to 52-38 after a Scurry dunk at the 11:45 mark. Green drained a 3 to make it 56-40 midway in the second half and the Blue Raiders coasted home, winning the second half 36-22.

Jon Davis had 14 points for Charlotte (5-18, 2-10) which dropped its sixth straight game.

