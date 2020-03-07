Middle Tennessee (8-23, 4-14 Conference USA) has defeated Southern Miss (9-22, 5-13) in all three meetings this season. Neither team qualified for the C-USA tournament.
Gabe Watson led the Golden Eagles with 24 points on 9-for-20 shooting, Leonard Harper-Baker scored 10 and grabbed 12 rebounds for Southern Miss After a second half that featured six ties, Harper-Baker made a layup to even the contest at 54 with 35 seconds remaining, setting up OT.
C.J. Jones had 12 points for Middle Tennessee, Jayce Johnson added eight rebounds. Jo’Vontae Millner had seven rebounds.
