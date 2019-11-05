Xavier Green and Jason Wade each scored 13 points for the Monarchs and Kalu Ezikpe added 10.
Northern Iowa plays Northern Illinois on the road on Saturday. Old Dominion takes on Saint Joseph’s at home on Sunday.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AD
AD