CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — AJ Green and Spencer Haldeman score 12 points apiece and Northern Iowa edged past Old Dominion 58-53 on Tuesday night in the season opener for both teams.

The Panthers led by 11 points with eight minutes to play but ODU slowly chipped away and Marquis Godwin hit a 3-pointer to trim the Monarchs’ deficit to 53-51 six minutes later. UNI hit 5 of 6 free throws, while Old Dominion went 1 for 6 from the field, from there.