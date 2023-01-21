Green scores 26, Valparaiso defeats Illinois State 71-51

Green was 9 of 11 shooting, including 6 for 8 from distance, and went 2 for 3 from the line for the Beacons (9-12, 3-7 Missouri Valley Conference). Kobe King scored 15 points, finishing 7 of 12 from the floor. Ben Krikke finished with 10 points, while adding eight rebounds.

Valparaiso took the lead with 4:41 left in the first half and did not relinquish it. The score was 33-24 at halftime, with Green racking up 13 points. Valparaiso extended its lead to 40-28 during the second half, fueled by a 7-0 scoring run. Green scored a team-high 13 points in the second half as his team closed out the win.