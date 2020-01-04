Trae Berhow, who was second on the Panthers in scoring coming into the matchup with 15 points per game, scored only 6 points. He failed to make a shot from 3-point range (0 of 4).

Nate Kennell had 18 points and nine rebounds for the Braves (10-5, 1-1). Darrell Brown added 12 points. Elijah Childs had 11 points.

Northern Iowa plays Indiana State at home on Tuesday. Bradley plays Evansville on the road on Wednesday.

