The Panthers have been receiving votes in the AP Top 25 poll and are a perfect 13-0 inside the McLeod Center this season. The Panthers have finished undefeated in the McLeod Center twice — 2009-10 and the 2014-15. NIU is 60-6 when scoring 80+ points under coach Ben Jacobson, 10-0 this season.
Trae Berhow had 18 points for Northern Iowa, which won its fifth straight game. Spencer Haldeman added 12.
Liam Robbins had 17 points and three blocks for the Bulldogs (16-9, 6-6). D.J. Wilkins added 16 points, Anthony Murphy 15 points.
Northern Iowa takes on Illinois State at home on Wednesday. Drake takes on Missouri State on the road on Wednesday.
