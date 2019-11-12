The Jaspers led from the opening tip on a Paulicap layup.

Lance Singh III had 16 points for the Hornets (0-2). Ameer Bennett added 15 points. John Stansbury had 13 points and six rebounds.

The Jaspers were the 351st out of 353 Division I teams to play a season opener. Manhattan had 16 steals, forced 25 Hornets turnovers worth 31 points. The steals helped the Jaspers score 24 fast-break points.

Manhattan (1-0) faces Albany at home on Saturday. Delaware State takes on Georgia on the road on Friday.

