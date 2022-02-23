The River Hawks have gone 7-5 at home. UMass-Lowell scores 71.0 points and has outscored opponents by 5.7 points per game.
The Seawolves are 8-7 in conference play. Stony Brook has a 7-8 record in games decided by 10 or more points.
The teams play for the second time this season in America East play. The Seawolves won the last meeting 87-85 on Feb. 10. Anthony Roberts scored 28 points to help lead the Seawolves to the win.
TOP PERFORMERS: Ayinde Hikim is averaging 9.7 points for the River Hawks. Allin Blunt is averaging 15.1 points over the last 10 games for UMass-Lowell.
Jahlil Jenkins averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Seawolves, scoring 13.5 points while shooting 37.2% from beyond the arc. Roberts is averaging 18.8 points over the past 10 games for Stony Brook.
LAST 10 GAMES: River Hawks: 4-6, averaging 70.0 points, 30.3 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points per game.
Seawolves: 4-6, averaging 74.5 points, 29.6 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.8 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.