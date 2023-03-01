Greene leads UAPB against Jackson State after 25-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Jackson State Tigers (11-18, 10-6 SWAC) at Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (10-19, 6-10 SWAC) Pine Bluff, Arkansas; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: UAPB faces the Jackson State Tigers after Chris Greene scored 25 points in UAPB’s 78-74 loss to the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils. The Golden Lions are 8-3 in home games. UAPB is fifth in the SWAC in rebounding with 31.4 rebounds. Ismael Plet leads the Golden Lions with 5.4 boards.

The Tigers are 10-6 against SWAC opponents. Jackson State ranks seventh in the SWAC shooting 31.8% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shaun Doss is averaging 17.8 points for the Golden Lions. Kylen Milton is averaging 14.4 points over the last 10 games for UAPB.

Coltie Young averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, scoring 11.1 points while shooting 34.4% from beyond the arc. Ken Evans is averaging 9.6 points over the past 10 games for Jackson State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Lions: 2-8, averaging 71.8 points, 29.6 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points per game.

Tigers: 6-4, averaging 70.5 points, 31.3 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 6.5 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

