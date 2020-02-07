Elijah Pepper scored 12 points for UC Davis (9-15, 3-5), which has lost four of its last five games. Stefan Gonzalez had 11 points.

The Anteaters built a 15-point lead with 7:35 left. UC Davis pulled to 73-68 but didn’t get closer.

The Anteaters have won seven of their last eight games and four straight against UC Davis.

UC Davis plays at Cal State Fullerton on Saturday. UC Irvine travels to UC Santa Barbara on Saturday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25