Miles Coleman and Mekhi Gray each had 19 points for the Highlanders (11-17, 6-12), who have now lost four games in a row. Matt Faw had 10 points.
The Seawolves leveled the season series against the Highlanders. NJIT defeated Stony Brook 65-62 on Feb. 5.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com