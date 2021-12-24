Caleb Murphy scored 17 points with six assists for USF.
Noel Coleman led Hawaii with 22 points, Kamaka Hepa scored 16 and Junior Madut added 11.
Hepa capped an 8-0 Hawaii run to put the Rainbow Warriors into the lead, 49-48, for the first time in 20 minutes. The Rainbow Warriors made up a 13-point gap in the second half.
Walker’s dunk with 6:34 remaining put USF back in front, where the Bulls stayed the rest of the way.
