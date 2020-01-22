Carl Pierre had 23 points for the Minutemen (7-12, 1-5), who have lost four in a row. Tre Mitchell added 14 points and 12 rebounds.
George Mason matches up against Davidson on the road on Saturday. UMass plays Duquesne at home on Saturday.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.