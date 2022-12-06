Greenlee and Florida Atlantic host FGCU

Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (7-2) at Florida Atlantic Owls (7-1)
The Eagles are 2-2 on the road. FGCU averages 74.2 points while outscoring opponents by 9.9 points per game.
TOP PERFORMERS: Alijah Martin is scoring 12.6 points per game and averaging 5.8 rebounds for the Owls. Michael Forrest is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers for Florida Atlantic.
Isaiah Thompson is averaging 13.4 points for the Eagles. Zach Anderson is averaging 13.1 points for FGCU.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.