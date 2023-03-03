Weather and leaky roof delay SEC's No. 4 LSU-Georgia game

GREENVILLE, S.C. — The Southeastern Conference tournament quarterfinal game between No. 4 LSU and Georgia was delayed by severe weather — and a leaky roof — at Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

The teams were coming out of a timeout with LSU ahead 42-32 and 4:23 left before halftime when players and people around the court noticed water around a basket. Officials called LSU coach Kim Mulkey and Georgia coach Kim Abrahamson-Henderson together and soon, the two were pointing toward the roof, where apparently water had seeped in as strong storms pushed through downtown Greenville.