ABILENE, Texas — Moses Greenwood had 27 points and 11 rebounds as Southeastern Louisiana defeated Abilene Christian 75-66 on Saturday.

Greenwood hit 12 of 16 shots.

Kajon Brown had 13 points and seven rebounds for Southeastern Louisiana (14-14, 10-5 Southland Conference). Von Julien added 12 points and seven assists. Marlain Veal had 10 points for the visiting team.

Hayden Farquhar had 16 points for the Wildcats (21-6, 10-4). Jaylen Franklin added 15 points. Jaren Lewis had 12 points.

The Lions evened the season series against the Wildcats with the win. Abilene Christian defeated Southeastern Louisiana 75-72 on Jan. 12. Southeastern Louisiana plays Northwestern State at home next Saturday. Abilene Christian matches up against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi on the road on Wednesday.

