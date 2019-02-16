HAMMOND, La. — Moses Greenwood had 15 points and 13 rebounds to lead five Southeastern Louisiana players in double figures as the Lions easily defeated McNeese State 88-52 on Saturday.

Parker Edwards added 14 points for the Lions. Marlain Veal chipped in 11, Kajon Brown scored 10 and Von Julien had 10. Veal also had seven assists for the Lions.

Southeastern Louisiana (13-13, 9-4 Southland Conference) posted a season-high 16 3-pointers.

Both teams set season records for scoring during the game. Southeastern Louisiana scored 44 points in the first half, a season best for the home team, while the 25 points in the second half for McNeese State were the fewest of the season for the visitors.

Shamarkus Kennedy had 20 points and seven rebounds for the Cowboys (7-18, 3-9), whose losing streak reached five games. James Harvey added 13 points.

The Lions improve to 2-0 against the Cowboys on the season. Southeastern Louisiana defeated McNeese State 74-71 on Jan. 19. Southeastern Louisiana will pursue its sixth consecutive win on Wednesday when the team visits New Orleans. McNeese State plays Central Arkansas at home on Wednesday.

