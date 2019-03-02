HAMMOND, La. — Moses Greenwood had 22 points as Southeastern Louisiana defeated Northwestern State 69-55 on Saturday.

Brandon Gonzalez had 14 points and seven rebounds for Southeastern Louisiana (15-14, 11-5 Southland Conference), which earned its fourth consecutive home victory. Marlain Veal added 12 points. Kajon Brown had 10 points for the home team.

LaTerrance Reed had 14 points for the Demons (11-18, 6-10). Ishmael Lane added 11 points and four blocks.

The Lions improve to 2-0 against the Demons this season. Southeastern Louisiana defeated Northwestern State 69-53 on Jan. 26. Southeastern Louisiana plays New Orleans at home on Wednesday. Northwestern State faces Nicholls State on the road on Wednesday.

