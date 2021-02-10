Keaston Willis had 20 points for the Cardinals (8-9, 5-5). Brandon Swaby added 12 points. Marcus Larsson had 10 points. Balentine finished with six points.
The Demons leveled the season series against the Cardinals with the win. UIW defeated Northwestern State 75-67 on Jan. 6.
___
___
