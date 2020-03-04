Troy Green had 21 points, seven rebounds and seven assists for the Privateers (8-21, 4-15), who are down to an eight-man rotation. Bryson Robinson added 12 points. Jahmel Myers had 11 points and eight rebounds.
Northwestern State finishes out the regular season against Central Arkansas on the road on Saturday. New Orleans finishes out the regular season against Southeastern Louisiana at home on Saturday.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.