Gregory and the Appalachian State Mountaineers take on conference foe South Alabama

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Appalachian State Mountaineers (14-12, 7-6 Sun Belt) at South Alabama Jaguars (11-14, 5-8 Sun Belt) Mobile, Alabama; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: South Alabama -3.5; over/under is 129.5 BOTTOM LINE: Donovan Gregory and the Appalachian State Mountaineers take on Isaiah Moore and the South Alabama Jaguars in Sun Belt play.

The Jaguars have gone 6-4 at home. South Alabama is 5-14 against opponents with a winning record.

The Mountaineers are 7-6 in Sun Belt play. Appalachian State scores 70.9 points while outscoring opponents by 7.4 points per game.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Moore is shooting 52.8% and averaging 18.8 points for the Jaguars. Owen White is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for South Alabama.

Advertisement

Gregory is averaging 11.9 points, 4.4 assists and 1.6 steals for the Mountaineers. Terence Harcum is averaging 11.1 points over the last 10 games for Appalachian State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaguars: 4-6, averaging 70.2 points, 30.6 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points per game.

Mountaineers: 6-4, averaging 65.1 points, 33.0 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article