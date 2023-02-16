Gregory leads Appalachian State over Texas State 82-75

BOONE, N.C. — Donovan Gregory scored 21 points to guide Appalachian State to an 82-75 victory over Texas State on Thursday night.

Gregory shot 8 of 14 from the field and 5 for 8 from the line for the Mountaineers (15-13, 8-7 Sun Belt Conference). Tyree Boykin sank all 10 of his free throws and scored 12, while CJ Huntley made three 3-pointers and scored 11.