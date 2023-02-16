Gregory leads Appalachian State over Texas State 82-75

BOONE, N.C. — Donovan Gregory scored 21 points to guide Appalachian State to an 82-75 victory over Texas State on Thursday night.
The Bobcats (12-16, 5-10) were led by Mason Harrell with 17 points, five assists and two steals. Nighael Ceaser added 12 points and Tyler Morgan totaled 11 points and nine rebounds.
NEXT UP
Both teams play again on Saturday. Appalachian State hosts Old Dominion and Texas State travels to play Coastal Carolina.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.