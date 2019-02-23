JACKSONVILLE, Ala. — Jamall Gregory scored 21 points, Jason Burnell scored 20 and Jacksonville State’s 5-0 run in the closing seconds of the second overtime gave the Gamecocks a 104-101 win over Eastern Kentucky on Saturday night.

The game was tied at 99-all when the Gamecocks’ Ty Hudson made a layup with 33 seconds to go. Following an Eastern Kentucky turnover, Detrick Mostella made 1 of 2 free throws. After missing a 3-point attempt, the Colonels were forced to foul and Hudson sank two free throws with 13 seconds left. Peyton Broughton scored a layup for the game’s final margin.

Eastern Kentucky’s Kelvin Robinson made a layup with six seconds left to tie it at 92 and force the second overtime. Gregory threw down a dunk to make it 82-all with 11 seconds left in regulation to force the first overtime.

Christian Cunningham scored 17 with 14 rebounds for Jacksonville State (21-8, 13-3 Ohio Valley Conference), Marlon Hunter scored 15 and Mostella 13.

Nick Mayo led the Colonels (12-17, 5-11) with 32 points and 14 rebounds, Dujuanta Weaver scored 17, Jomaru Brown and Broughton 12 each and Houston King 10.

