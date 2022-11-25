Gregory's 35 points lead Kansas State women past NAU 93-80

Gregory, who scored 12 points in the fourth quarter, hit a 3-pointer to cap a 12-5 run that gave the Wildcats a 76-61 lead with 7:13 remaining. Nyah Moran hit a 3-pointer with 3:05 remaining to get NAU within 10 points at 81-71 and Montana Oltrogge hit a 3-pointer to make it 88-78 with :58 seconds left, but the Lumberjacks would get no closer.

ST. THOMAS, Virgin Islands — Gabby Gregory scored a career-high 35 points, 20 of them in the second half, and No. 25 Kansas State defeated stubborn Northern Arizona 93-80 on Friday night at the Paradise Jam.

Emily Rodabaugh’s three-point play gave NAU a 13-12 lead at 2:41 of the first quarter, a lead they held for nearly eight minutes of play — until 4:48 remained in the second quarter. An 8-0 run put K-State up 40-33 in the final minute of the first half, but a 3-pointer by Emily Rodabaugh got the Lumberjacks within 40-36 at halftime.