Shawn Williams had 29 points for the Golden Lions (6-22, 4-11). Brandon Brown added 20 points. Kshun Stokes had eight rebounds.
The Tigers improve to 2-0 against the Golden Lions on the season. Texas Southern defeated Arkansas-Pine Bluff 90-71 on Jan. 8.
