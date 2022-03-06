Lawson scored 16 points to lead Texas Southern (15-12, 13-5 SWAC). Gresham scored 14 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, Joirdon Karl Nicholas had 11 points and seven rebounds and John Jones added 10 points.
Jeremiah Gambrell scored 27 points to lead Prairie View A&M (8-18, 8-10). Jawaun Daniels scored 17 points and grabbed eight rebounds and Markedric Bell added 12 points and seven boards.
