Griesel and Nebraska host Penn State

Penn State Nittany Lions (14-8, 5-6 Big Ten) at Nebraska Cornhuskers (10-13, 3-9 Big Ten) Lincoln, Nebraska; Sunday, 4:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Nebraska hosts the Penn State Nittany Lions after Sam Griesel scored 21 points in Nebraska's 72-56 loss to the Illinois Fighting Illini. The Cornhuskers have gone 7-3 at home. Nebraska is 5- when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 12.8 turnovers per game.

The Nittany Lions are 5-6 in conference games. Penn State has a 0-2 record in one-possession games.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keisei Tominaga is shooting 38.0% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Cornhuskers, while averaging 10.3 points. Derrick Walker is shooting 60.5% and averaging 12.1 points over the past 10 games for Nebraska.

Jalen Pickett is averaging 17.4 points, 7.8 rebounds and seven assists for the Nittany Lions. Seth Lundy is averaging 14.1 points and 6.1 rebounds while shooting 48.0% over the past 10 games for Penn State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cornhuskers: 3-7, averaging 61.8 points, 29.2 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 4.7 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points per game.

Nittany Lions: 5-5, averaging 68.4 points, 28.0 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

