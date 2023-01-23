Griffin and Tulsa host East Carolina

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Tulsa Golden Hurricane (5-13, 1-6 AAC) at East Carolina Pirates (10-10, 1-6 AAC) Greenville, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Tulsa visits the East Carolina Pirates after Sam Griffin scored 23 points in Tulsa’s 81-79 overtime win over the Tulane Green Wave. The Pirates have gone 6-4 at home. East Carolina averages 12.9 turnovers per game and is 4- when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Golden Hurricane have gone 1-6 against AAC opponents. Tulsa has a 1-3 record in one-possession games.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Javon Small averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Pirates, scoring 15.8 points while shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc. Brandon Johnson is shooting 46.9% and averaging 11.7 points over the last 10 games for East Carolina.

Advertisement

Griffin is averaging 16.2 points for the Golden Hurricane. Bryant Selebangue is averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games for Tulsa.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 4-6, averaging 64.7 points, 34.5 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 38.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points per game.

Golden Hurricane: 3-7, averaging 69.2 points, 29.1 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 5.7 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article