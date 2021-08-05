The deal allows Griffin to seek a playing opportunity with a team if one arises.
“ESPN has been great through this whole process and understanding that I still want to play,” said Griffin, an NFL veteran and the 2011 Heisman Trophy winner while playing for Baylor. “I still love the game. If that opportunity doesn’t come, I’ll be giving everything I have to ESPN and this process.”
Griffin was a guest analyst on “NFL Live” in 2017, a year when he didn’t play. He signed with Baltimore in 2018 and was there for three seasons after previous stops in Washington (2012-15) and Cleveland (2016).
He had successful auditions with ESPN and Fox this spring and was sought by both networks. Griffin acknowledged the past couple of months have been crazy between deciding his future and keeping an eye on NFL free agency moves.
Lee Fitting, ESPN senior vice president of production, said in a statement that Griffin has been on ESPN’s radar for awhile and he will be at one of the biggest games each week.
“I think it’s a fun thing for me to be able to do a little bit of studio and call games. It’s a perfect situation,” Griffin said. “I am continuing to work out, stay ready and prepare for everything that could be coming in the future.”

