Griffin leads Tulsa against Central Michigan after 20-point performance

Central Michigan Chippewas (4-5) at Tulsa Golden Hurricane (2-6) Tulsa, Oklahoma; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tulsa -8.5; over/under is 150.5 BOTTOM LINE: Tulsa faces the Central Michigan Chippewas after Sam Griffin scored 20 points in Tulsa’s 76-72 loss to the Detroit Mercy Titans. The Golden Hurricane are 1-2 in home games. Tulsa gives up 74.8 points and has been outscored by 4.9 points per game.

The Chippewas are 0-3 on the road. Central Michigan is 0-1 in one-possession games.

TOP PERFORMERS: Griffin is scoring 16.0 points per game with 4.0 rebounds and 2.9 assists for the Golden Hurricane. Bryant Selebangue is averaging 11.9 points and 9.0 rebounds while shooting 62.9% for Tulsa.

Jesse Zarzuela is shooting 40.7% from beyond the arc with 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Chippewas, while averaging 16.6 points. Brian Taylor is averaging 14.9 points and seven rebounds for Central Michigan.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

