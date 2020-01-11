Troymain Crosby tied a career high with 22 points and had 10 rebounds for the Braves (5-9, 1-2). Maurice Howard added 16 points.
Jackson State plays Southern on the road on Monday. Alcorn State plays Grambling State at home on Monday.
