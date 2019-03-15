FRISCO, Texas — Tyree Griffin had a season-high 23 points as Southern Miss topped Marshall 82-73 in the Conference USA Tournament quarterfinals on Thursday night. LaDavius Draine added 20 points for the Golden Eagles.

Leonard Harper-Baker had 16 points, nine rebounds and five assists for Southern Miss (20-11). Dominic Magee added 12 points and seven rebounds.

Jannson Williams had 22 points for the Thundering Herd (19-14). Jon Elmore added 18 points, 11 assists and eight rebounds. Taevion Kinsey had 16 points.

