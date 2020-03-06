Long Beach (11-20, 6-9 Big West Conference) trailed by 18 early, was behind 38-24 at the half before rallying. Beach outscored Cal Poly (7-22, 4-11) 40-26 in the second half, eventually building a 12-point lead with nine minutes to play.
Cal Poly’s Junior Ballard send the game to overtime with a 3-pointer as time expired in regulation, 64-64. The loss eliminates the Mustangs from the upcoming conference tournament.
Ballard led the Mustangs with 25 points, including 10 of 13 at the foul line. Kyle Colvin added 13 points and Malek Harwell 11.
Long Beach State, which defeated Big West leader UC Irvine in January, closes the season Saturday at Cal State Fullerton. Cal Poly is at UC Santa Barbara Saturday.
___
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.