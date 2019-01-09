ST. BONAVENTURE, N.Y. — LaDarien Griffin scored 19 points on 8-of-12 shooting and freshman Osun Osunniyi had his second double-double of the season to help St. Bonaventure beat Saint Joseph’s 73-47 on Wednesday night to snap a five-game skid.

Osunniyi finished with 10 points and a career-high 12 rebounds. Nelson Kaputo added 12 points while Kyle Lofton and Courtney Stockard scored 11 apiece for St. Bonaventure (5-10, 1-1 Atlantic 10).

Kaputo scored seven points during a 17-1 opening run and the Bonnies never trailed. Saint Joseph’s (7-8, 0-3) missed its first seven consecutive shots and committed four turnovers before Jared Bynum hit a jumper with 12:55 left before the break. The Hawks shot just 18.5 percent (5 of 27) and scored 12 points in the first half — both season lows for a half.

Lamarr Kimble had 16 points, including four 3-pointers, on 5-of-9 shooting for Saint Joseph’s. The rest of the Hawks made just 11 of 46 (23.9 percent) from the field.

