Koreem Ozier, the Warhawks’ second-leading scorer coming into the matchup at 13 points per game, was held to five points. He shot 17% from behind the arc (1 of 6).
The Mavericks remain undefeated in three games against the Warhawks this season. Most recently, Texas-Arlington defeated ULM 75-74 on Jan. 9.
