Javon Greene had 15 points for the Bulls (7-19, 2-12), whose losing streak stretched to five games. Russel Tchewa added 13 points. Caleb Murphy had 10 points.
The Golden Hurricane improve to 2-0 against the Bulls for the season. Tulsa defeated South Florida 76-45 on Jan. 29.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com