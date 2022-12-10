Grigsby and Seattle U host North Dakota

Seattle U Redhawks (6-1) at North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (5-6)
The Fightin’ Hawks have gone 3-2 at home. North Dakota is fourth in the Summit with 8.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Tsotne Tsartsidze averaging 1.8.
The Redhawks are 2-1 on the road. Seattle U has a 5-1 record in games decided by at least 10 points.
TOP PERFORMERS: B.J. Omot is scoring 11.8 points per game and averaging 3.2 rebounds for the Fightin’ Hawks. Matt Norman is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for North Dakota.
Cameron Tyson averages 5.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Redhawks, scoring 23.6 points while shooting 43.9% from beyond the arc. Alex Schumacher is averaging 12 points and 3.6 assists for Seattle U.
___
