Grigsby leads Seattle U against Sam Houston

Seattle U Redhawks (16-4, 7-0 WAC) at Sam Houston Bearkats (15-5, 5-3 WAC) Huntsville, Texas; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sam Houston -6; over/under is 136.5 BOTTOM LINE: Seattle U plays the Sam Houston Bearkats after Riley Grigsby scored 33 points in Seattle U’s 81-60 victory against the Southern Utah Thunderbirds.

The Bearkats have gone 7-1 in home games. Sam Houston is eighth in the WAC with 23.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Javion May averaging 3.8.

The Redhawks are 7-0 in WAC play. Seattle U is eighth in the WAC with 13.6 assists per game led by Alex Schumacher averaging 3.0.

The Bearkats and Redhawks square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Qua Grant is scoring 14.2 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Bearkats. Donte Powers is averaging 11.2 points and 2.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for Sam Houston.

Grigsby is averaging 13.4 points and 5.4 rebounds for the Redhawks. Cameron Tyson is averaging 3.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Seattle U.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bearkats: 7-3, averaging 76.9 points, 30.9 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 8.6 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.4 points per game.

Redhawks: 8-2, averaging 72.8 points, 35.9 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

