Grigsby scores 33, Seattle U beats Southern Utah 81-60

Grigsby added three steals for the Redhawks (16-4, 7-0 Western Athletic Conference). Cameron Tyson scored 19 points and added seven rebounds. Alex Schumacher scored 10 points, while adding six rebounds. The Redhawks picked up their eighth straight victory.

The Thunderbirds (14-7, 6-2) were led by Tevian Jones, who posted 21 points, 10 rebounds and two steals. Maizen Fausett added 16 points, six rebounds and two steals for Southern Utah. Jason Spurgin finished with 10 points and six rebounds.