Grigsby scores 33, Seattle U beats Southern Utah 81-60

SEATTLE — Riley Grigsby’s 33 points led Seattle U over Southern Utah 81-60 on Saturday night.
The Thunderbirds (14-7, 6-2) were led by Tevian Jones, who posted 21 points, 10 rebounds and two steals. Maizen Fausett added 16 points, six rebounds and two steals for Southern Utah. Jason Spurgin finished with 10 points and six rebounds.
Both teams next play Thursday. Seattle U visits Sam Houston and Southern Utah hosts Utah Valley.
