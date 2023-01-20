Grigsby's 13 help Seattle knock off Tarleton St. 67-47

SEATTLE — Riley Grigsby scored 13 points as Seattle beat Tarleton State 67-47 on Thursday.
Lue Williams led the Texans (10-9, 3-3) in scoring, finishing with 14 points and eight rebounds. Freddy Hicks added 14 points, six rebounds and four steals for Tarleton State. In addition, Shamir Bogues finished with eight points.
NEXT UP
These two teams both play Saturday. Seattle hosts Southern Utah while Tarleton State visits Cal Baptist.
