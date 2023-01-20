Grigsby's 13 help Seattle knock off Tarleton St. 67-47

Grigsby added nine rebounds for the Redhawks (15-4, 6-0 Western Athletic Conference). Alex Schumacher added 13 points while shooting 4 for 9, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc, and he also had four steals. Cameron Tyson shot 4 for 14, including 2 for 11 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points, while adding seven rebounds. The Redhawks picked up their seventh straight win.