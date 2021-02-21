The Cougars forced Cincinnati into 13 turnovers, which Houston converted into 22 points.
The margin of victory was the largest for either team in the series, besting a 115-78 win by the Bearcats in Dec. 1998. Cincinnati leads the series with Houston 34-6.
Jeremiah Davenport scored 11 points and Tari Eason added 10 points for the Bearcats (7-8, 5-5), who saw their four-game winning streak snapped. Cincinnati shot 30%.
Houston outscored the Bearcats 32-7 over the final 11 minutes of the first half to take a 50-26 lead at the break. Jarreau scored nine points and Mark had eight in the half-ending run.
The Cougars shot 9 of 18 from the field and hit 13 of 13 from the free-throw line during that stretch, while Cincinnati was 2 of 15 from the field and did not have a field goal over the final five minutes of the half.
BIG PICTURE
Cincinnati: The Bearcats played tough for the first eight minutes and held a 19-18 lead behind 6-of-10 shooting but went cold from the floor. ... Cincinnati allowed a season high in points while scoring a season low.
Houston: The Cougars extended their home winning streak to 22 games. ... Houston won the rebounding battle, 47-31, and held a 16-2 advantage in second-chance points. The Cougars also had a 40-16 advantage in points in the paint and 20-6 edge in fast-break points.
UP NEXT
Cincinnati: Travels to Tulsa on Wednesday.
Houston: Hosts South Florida on Feb. 28.
