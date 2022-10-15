Grimes, Scott lead Incarnate Word past Nicholls 49-14

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

THIBODAUX, La. — Taylor Grimes caught two of Lindsey Scott Jr.’s five touchdown passes and Incarnate Word coasted to a 49-14 win over Southland Conference rival Nicholls on Saturday in a game that was a nonconference matchup. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Scott was 27 of 36 for 327 yards with Grimes catching 10 for 125.

Marcus Cooper ran for 137 yards and a score and had a touchdown reception.

Darion Chafin, CJ Hardy and Jaelin Campbell also had touchdown catches for the Cardinals (6-1), ranked 10th the FCS coaches poll. Steven Duncan was 4 of 7 for 57 yards and the final touchdown pass.

Incarnate Word had 633 yards of offense with 35 first downs.

Kohen Grainer threw for a touchdown and Leonard Kelly, also a quarterback, ran for the other score for the Colonels (1-6).

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

GiftOutline Gift Article