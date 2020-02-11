MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. — Ty Groce scored 22 points and grabbed 12 rebounds for his first career double-double and Eastern Michigan snapped its seven-game road losing streak by holding off Central Michigan 73-70 on Tuesday night.

Groce’s dunk put the Eagles up 48-46 midway through the second half, but the Chippewas closed to 72-70 with seven seconds left after Deschon Winston made one of two free throws. Noah Morgan hit one of two free throws for the final score and Central Michigan’s Travon Broadway Jr. missed a 3 at the buzzer.