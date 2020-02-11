Boubacar Toure scored 20 points with 13 rebounds for the Eagles (13-11, 3-8 Mid-American Conference), who trailed 35-28 at halftime. Thomas Binelli had 15 points with three steals and Noah Morgan scored 14 points.
David DiLeo scored 24 points and Broadway tied his career high with 17 points for the Chippewas (13-10, 6-4), who made 14 of 29 3-pointers (44%), led by DiLeo’s 6 of 13. Winston scored 10 points with seven rebounds and four assists.
Eastern Michigan faces Western Michigan at home on Saturday. Central Michigan plays Akron at home on Friday.
