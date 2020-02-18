Danny Pippen scored 15 points with 10 rebounds for his sixth double-double of the season for Kent State (17-9, 7-6), which shot 29% from the field (16 of 55). Troy Simons added six assists.

The Golden Flashes scored 21 points in the second half, a season low for the team.

Eastern Michigan plays Ball St. on the road on Saturday. Kent State plays Buffalo at home on Friday.

