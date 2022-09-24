Gronkowski throws 4 TD passes in South Dakota State win

Gronowski threw touchdown passes of 21 yards to Zach Heins and 40 yards to Jadon Janke to snap a fourth-quarter tie. Gronowski’s first-quarter TD pass to Jadon Janke was good for a 7-0 halftime lead that he extended with a 13-yard toss to Jaxon Janke — Jadon’s brother — in the third quarter. It’s the sixth time the brothers have each caught TD passes in the same game.